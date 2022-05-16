Sam Ryder lands at Heathrow Airport on Sunday afternoon Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

Singer-songwriter Sam Ryder has made a jubilant return to the UK after his huge success at Eurovision over the weekend.

Sam represented the UK at this year’s song contest in Turin with his self-penned song Space Man, which finished in second place on the night, also landing the most points of any at this year from the Eurovision juries.

With the contest now over for another year, the musician landed back in the UK on Sunday, where was given a triumphant reception.

After his second-place result, Sam was given a hero's welcome as he landed in the UK Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

He was photographed arriving at Heathrow Airport sporting a pink bucket hat, in recognition of this year’s Eurovision winners, the Ukrainian act Kalush Orchestra, whose song Stefania bagged a hefty 631 points to Sam’s 466 on Saturday night.

Sam was also snapped meeting fans as he was met with balloons, flags and fans asking him for selfies.

Sam posing for a selfie at Heathrow Airport Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

Celebrating the result, Sam previously posted on Instagram: “Thank you all for blazing with love, positivity and kindness throughout this wild and euphoric experience. We completely felt your support and we so deeply appreciated it.

“Huge love to @kalush.official for bringing it home for glorious Ukraine!!! COULDN’T BE HAPPIER RIGHT NOW AND I CAN’T WAIT TO HUG MY GRANDAD!!”

In the lead-up to his performance in the final, Sam told HuffPost UK: “Wherever I come on the scoreboard. I’m flying home the next day and I’m going to have a curry with my mum, dad, grandad and nephew, and watch some telly. That’s going to happen no matter what.”

He also spoke of how he was more concerned about changing attitudes towards Eurovision in the UK than actually winning.

“If we can do well in that regard, and change a certain attitude and try and tear some of that self-perpetuating negativity down, even just a little bit, surely that is the biggest win?” he said. “That’s even more of a win than winning the contest.”

