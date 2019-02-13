Sam Smith has said he feels like he’s “reclaimed his body” after sharing the results of a shirtless photo-shoot on his Instagram page. The multiple Grammy-winning singer has spoken in the past about his struggles with body image, undergoing an intense dieting regime following the success of his debut album In The Lonely Hour. Posting on Instagram on Tuesday night, Sam said he had chosen to start “fighting the fuck back” against his own negative feelings about his appearance, starting with the beach photo he shared to his 11 million followers.

“In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance,” he wrote. “And then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down. “Yesterday I decided to fight the fuck back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally.” He added: “Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things.”

VCG via Getty Images Sam on his The Thrill Of It All world tour last year