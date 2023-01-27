Sam Smith Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Sam Smith has revealed they’ve been subjected to abuse in the street since coming out as non-binary.

The Oscar-winning star disclosed their gender identity in September 2019, and during a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, shared how their life has changed for the better in the years since.

“In my personal life, there’s not one negative,” the Unholy singer explained. “My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way.

“My love life has become better from it. I feel lovable. I feel comfortable in my skin, but I wear what I want to wear.”

They continued: “Since changing my pronouns, it felt like a coming home. I wish I knew what the words were when I was in school, because I would’ve identified as that in school. Because it is who I am and it’s who I’ve always been.”

However, Sam admitted there were “two sides” to the story, admitting that when it comes to their “public life”, there have been some “struggles”.

Sam recalled: “The amount of hate and shittiness that came my way was just exhausting.

“And it was really hard… and it’s not like – this isn’t me sitting at home Googling my name. It was in the fucking news. It was hard not to look.

“But for me, I can deal with not Googling myself, not reading comments. That’s something I can control. What people don’t realise with trans non-binary people in the UK is it’s happening in the street. I’m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have.

“So that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.”

They added: “What I find hard about it is, it’s like, if that’s happening to me and I’m famous, I’m a pop star, can you imagine what other kids, like queer kids are feeling? And it’s just so sad that we’re in 2023 and it’s still happening.”

On Friday, Sam unveiled their fourth album Gloria, which was preceded by the number one hit Unholy.

They are currently gearing up to perform the track with collaborator Kim Petras at both the Grammys and Brit Awards next month, where they are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the former and two awards – Song Of The Year and Best Pop/R&B act – at the latter.

