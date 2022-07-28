Sam Tarry Was Sacked Over 'Boring Process Point', Sadiq Khan Says

Khan told LBC he understood the sacking was not over Tarry being on the picket line, adding: “There are other members of the front bench who have been on the picket line in recent weeks who haven’t been sacked.

“My understanding is that because the shadow cabinet and shadow ministers have got to have collective responsibility, it’s a boring process point, but you’ve got to do two things.

“One is to make sure when you’re doing media, your lines are consistent with the shadow cabinet’s policy.

“And secondly, that your line manager in this case the shadow secretary of state knows you’re doing media and those processes are followed.”

Khan said Labour was a “government in waiting” and that collective responsibility rules apply when you are in power.