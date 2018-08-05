Police have charged a 32-year-old man over the murder of midwife Samantha Eastwood, Staffordshire Police has said.
Michael Stirling, from Cromer Road, Stoke-on-Trent, will appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.
The body of the 28-year-old was found by officers near Caverswall on Saturday – eight days after Eastwood was reported missing.
A statement from Staffordshire Police said: “Detectives investigating the death of 28-year-old Samantha Eastwood have tonight (Sunday) charged a man with her murder.
“Michael Stirling, aged 32, from Cromer Road, Stoke-on-Trent will appear before North Staffordshire Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Monday August 6).
“The body of Samantha was discovered during a police search of rural ground near to Caverswall on Saturday August 4. She had been reported missing on Friday July 27.
“Two other men aged 60 and 28, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on conditional bail while inquiries are ongoing.
“A post mortem has taken place but further tests are required.”
The midwife was last seen in uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke Hospital at 7.45am on Friday July 27.
Two other men, aged 28 and 60, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
In a statement released by Staffordshire Police, Eastwood’s family thanked supporters for their efforts.
They said: “The family of Samantha would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.
“We would like to say ‘thank you’ to all the people who followed Samantha’s story and tried their best to help.”
A post-mortem examination took place on Sunday, but further tests are required.
She was last seen in her uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke Hospital at 7.45am on Friday July 27.
Her colleagues raised concerns at 7.20pm on the same day after she failed to show up for her next shift.
Her car was found parked in the driveway of her home in Greenside Avenue, Baddeley Green, Staffordshire, with the keys still inside.