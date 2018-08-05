Police have charged a 32-year-old man over the murder of midwife Samantha Eastwood, Staffordshire Police has said.

Michael Stirling, from Cromer Road, Stoke-on-Trent, will appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.

The body of the 28-year-old was found by officers near Caverswall on Saturday – eight days after Eastwood was reported missing.

A statement from Staffordshire Police said: “Detectives investigating the death of 28-year-old Samantha Eastwood have tonight (Sunday) charged a man with her murder.

“Michael Stirling, aged 32, from Cromer Road, Stoke-on-Trent will appear before North Staffordshire Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Monday August 6).

“The body of Samantha was discovered during a police search of rural ground near to Caverswall on Saturday August 4. She had been reported missing on Friday July 27.

“Two other men aged 60 and 28, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on conditional bail while inquiries are ongoing.

“A post mortem has taken place but further tests are required.”