'I Was Dying With Boredom': Sandi Toksvig Opens Up Yet Again About Her Time Hosting Bake Off

In case you haven’t heard, Sandi Toksvig really didn’t have a very good time during her stint as host of the Great British Bake Off.

And during a new interview on the podcast Dish, the QI host was once again asked about her time on Bake Off, and gave yet another seriously candid answer.

Sandi revealed during the interview that Bake Off producers went out of their way to try and cheer her up while her intense boredom was getting her down – but to no avail.

“When I was completely dying with boredom, having spent five hours watching somebody dry meringue, they’d go and get me a bit of cheese to keep me going,” she recalled, admitting she had her own cheese fridge behind the scenes.

“A five-hour bake on television takes 15 minutes. A five-hour bake in the tent takes five hours,” she continued.

“I tried reading at the same time. You know, I would try and have a book on the go [but the producers] keep making you do things. ‘Could you go and talk to so and so?’, ‘no, I’m reading! What is wrong with you all?’.”

Sandi was initially replaced by Matt Lucas on the hit Channel 4 baking show, with Alison Hammond now serving as Noel Fielding’s right-hand woman.