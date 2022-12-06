Sandi Toksvig Confirms She's Now Out Of Hospital As She Thanks Fans For Support

Sandi Toksvig David M. Benett via Getty Images

Sandi Toksvig has thanked fans for their well-wishes as she confirmed she’s now out of hospital.

The former Great British Bake Off host was admitted to hospital in Australia last week, after falling ill with bronchial pneumonia while on tour.

In an update posted on her Twitter page on Tuesday morning, Sandi said: “Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell.

“I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home.”

She joked: “My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service.”

Bronchial pneumonia is a type of pneumonia featuring acute inflammation of the bronchi, the two large tubes that carry air from the windpipe to the lungs, and is often accompanied by inflamed patches in the nearby lobules.

Sandi had been due to begin the New Zealand leg of her show on Sunday, but this was cancelled due to her illness.

A previous statement from her spokesperson shared on Saturday said: “Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour.

“She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel and perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough.”

The QI presenter’s show, titled Sandi Toksvig Live!, is described as being “an evening of comedy and curiosities”.