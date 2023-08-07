Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner, Bryan Randall, Dead At 57

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has died at 57 after battling ALS.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement, People reported. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement said.

His family asked for “privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan”.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS Association. There is no cure.

Bullock, 59, first met the model and photographer in January 2015 after he photographed her son Louis’ birthday party. They reportedly went public later that year after attending Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding together.

While appearing on an episode of Red Table Talk in November 2021, the Bullet Train star called Randall the “love of my life”.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, he’s got his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t want to say do it how I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother,” said Bullock, who adopted son, Louis, and daughter, Laila.

News of Randall’s death comes just days after Us Weekly reported that a source revealed the pair were taking a “cooling-off period” after living apart.