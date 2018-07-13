Sandra Oh Talks Emmy Nomination After Making History For Asian-American Women

Sandra Oh has spoken about her historic Emmy nomination, after becoming the first Asian-American to be nominated in the Best Lead Actress In A Drama category.

This year’s nominees were announced on Thursday afternoon, with Sandra receiving a nod for her star turn in ‘Killing Eve’, created and penned by ‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the landmark moment, Sandra said: “I feel quite serious about it. What’s a blend of the words ‘seriousness’ and ‘joyous’? I’m absolutely thrilled.

“I feel my community at all times; I am my community at all times. I have joy not only for the show and myself and family, but also for my community. Hopefully my community can feel like they have representation as well.”