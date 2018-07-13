Sandra Oh Talks Emmy Nomination After Making History For Asian-American Women

Sandra Oh has spoken about her historic Emmy nomination, after becoming the first Asian-American to be nominated in the Best Lead Actress In A Drama category.
This year’s nominees were announced on Thursday afternoon, with Sandra receiving a nod for her star turn in ‘Killing Eve’, created and penned by ‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the landmark moment, Sandra said: “I feel quite serious about it. What’s a blend of the words ‘seriousness’ and ‘joyous’? I’m absolutely thrilled.
“I feel my community at all times; I am my community at all times. I have joy not only for the show and myself and family, but also for my community. Hopefully my community can feel like they have representation as well.”
Speaking about other landmark moments for Asian-Americans at the Emmys, including Riz Ahmed and Aziz Ansari’s victories last year, Sandra noted: “I don’t want to rest on the fact that a handful of us have had the opportunity and that it stops there.
“I want the movement to keep on going. I want the ripple to turn into a wave.”
John Legend’s Emmy nomination could potentially also be one for the history books, as if he’s triumphant in his category, he’ll enter the EGOT hall of fame.
The singer already has an Oscar (for his contribution to the ‘Selma’ soundtrack), a Tony (having served as a co-producer on a Broadway revival of ‘Jitney’) and 10 Grammys, including the coveted Best New Artist award.
He’s now been nominated for an Emmy for his lead role in a recent TV production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.
He goes up against Antonio Banderas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Darren Criss, Jeff Daniels and Jesse Plemons in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie.
John also served as an executive producer on the concert, which has been nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special category.
Check out all of this year’s stand-out nominations here.