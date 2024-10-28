Saoirse Ronan Silences All-Male Graham Norton Sofa With 10-Word Reality Check

BBC

Saoirse Ronan has gone viral for her comment on women’s safety during a recent Graham Norton appearance.

The Irish actor and The Outrun star appeared alongside Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne, and Denzel Washington.

Eddie was explaining how, while training for the upcoming miniseries The Day Of The Jackal, he was told how to use his phone in the event of an attack.

Paul piped up to say that using a phone in that situation would be ridiculous; “Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone,’” he said.

BBC

The chat show’s host, Graham, mimed holding a phone to his ear in an attack. ”‘Can you hold on a second?’” he laughed, suggesting the idea was absurd.

Eddie responded, “That’s a very good point.”

The only person who didn’t seem to find the idea ludicrous was Saoirse Ronan, the episode’s sole woman guest.

“That’s what girls have to think about all the time,” she said to applause.

Her fellow guests seemed to take her point on board, taking a pause as Saoirse asked: “Am I right ladies?”

saoirse ronan gagging men we love to see it pic.twitter.com/Oyu5cdlPBq — scarlett 🍒 (@rvdlovess) October 26, 2024

The response took off online, with one X post of the clip amassing over 150,000 hearts.

“This is what it feels like to have any convo with men ever,” one reply reads.

this is what it feels like to have any convo with men ever — no context veep (@nocontextvp) October 26, 2024

“The silence is taking me out,” another commenter responded.

the silence is taking me out — Kasparov (@HailKohlii) October 26, 2024

“She hushed them real quick,” yet another X user wrote.

she hushed them real quick 😭pic.twitter.com/3BrhY1Y9xN — b ☀️ (@sheeshgwws) October 26, 2024

The scene is a little reminiscent of Jo Brand’s comments about a sexual assault case during a 2017 episode of Have I Got News For You.

The otherwise all-male panel were commenting on a case raised against a Tory MP.

One of the allegations included taking his personal trainer to the cinema, to which Ian Hislop said: “Some of this isn’t high-level crime, is it? Compared to say, Putin or Trump.”

Jo responded: “If I could only say that as the only representative of the female gender here today, I know it’s not high level but it doesn’t have to be high level for women to feel under siege in somewhere like the House of Commons.”

“And actually for women, if you’re constantly being harassed even in a small way, that builds up and that wears you down.”

