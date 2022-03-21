BBC Responds To Complaints Over Sara Cox's Comments About Fairgrounds During Radio 2 Show

The BBC has responded to complaints about Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox’s recent on-air comments about fairgrounds.
The DJ, who hosts the drivetime show on the station, had joked that local fairground rides are held together with “rusty screws and Blu Tack” during a segment last Tuesday, in which she asked listeners about the most “random, rickety ride” they had ever been on.
After one listener recalled wondering whether they would make it out alive during one particular ride, Sara commented: “That’s the thing with smaller local fairs, isn’t it? Their rollercoaster rides are held together with rusty screws, Blu Tack and crossed fingers.”
Sara’s remark sparked a number of responses on social media, with the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit also confirming it had also received complaints.
The broadcaster has now issued a statement on the matter, insisting Sara had not meant to “offend any of her listeners”.
It read: “Sara made an off the cuff comment in response to a listener text about rollercoaster rides and was referring to her own childhood memories of fairground rides and not present day standards.
“She did not mean to offend any of her listeners and the comment was in no way intended to be derogatory to local fairs.”
Sara has not yet commented on the complaints herself.