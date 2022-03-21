BBC Responds To Complaints Over Sara Cox's Comments About Fairgrounds During Radio 2 Show

BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox Mike Marsland via Getty Images

The BBC has responded to complaints about Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox’s recent on-air comments about fairgrounds.

The DJ, who hosts the drivetime show on the station, had joked that local fairground rides are held together with “rusty screws and Blu Tack” during a segment last Tuesday, in which she asked listeners about the most “random, rickety ride” they had ever been on.

After one listener recalled wondering whether they would make it out alive during one particular ride, Sara commented: “That’s the thing with smaller local fairs, isn’t it? Their rollercoaster rides are held together with rusty screws, Blu Tack and crossed fingers.”

Sara’s remark sparked a number of responses on social media, with the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit also confirming it had also received complaints.

Hey @sarajcox do you seriously believe that comments you made about “local fairs” your @BBCRadio2 show were acceptable?



The fairground industry doesn’t need the public reputation it’s had for decades & has been struggling during the pandemic. Your comments are just ignorance. — Theme Park & Fair Rides Euphoria (@TPandFREuphoria) March 16, 2022

@sarajcox @Future4fairs What a horrible comment made about fun fairs on your show. Do you know how hard the showman community work to ensure their rides are safe? Think you need to spend some time with the Future for Fairgrounds group to be educated about them! Shame on you! — Darren Mark Butler (@butlerdarren88) March 16, 2022

@sarajcox I’m a lifelong fan of yours but I was appalled at your comments on fun fairs, rest assured the fairs have to go for vigorous testing before they can open, I think us showmen deserve an apology — jamie bibb (@jamie_bibb) March 16, 2022

The broadcaster has now issued a statement on the matter, insisting Sara had not meant to “offend any of her listeners”.

It read: “Sara made an off the cuff comment in response to a listener text about rollercoaster rides and was referring to her own childhood memories of fairground rides and not present day standards.

“She did not mean to offend any of her listeners and the comment was in no way intended to be derogatory to local fairs.”