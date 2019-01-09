Sara Cox Didn't Want Radio 2 Breakfast Job As She 'Can't Mop Up Kids' Tears With A Wad Of Fifties'

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Sara Cox on 'This Morning'

Speaking on ‘This Morning’, she told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I loved standing in for Chris when he was on. I’m not gonna stand in for Zoë because I want time with my kids this half term and that’s not happened for a few years now. “What it is, when I used to swan in and cover for Chris Evans it was really easy because I was on there for like two weeks… it is quite tiring, and by three or four I was kind of horrible to my kids by that time. “So, you know, breakfast is a great gig, it’s an amazing show to do, it’s great money, but I can’t mop my kids’ tears with a wad of fifties.” Sara has three children, including 10-year-old Isaac and eight-year-old Renee with husband Ben Cyzer, and 14-year-old Lola, from a previous marriage. During the interview, Sara went on to reveal that when Chris Evans was first announced to be leaving, she received a deluge of text messages, including one from Zoë, which read: “You’ve got this.”

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Zoë Ball