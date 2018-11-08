Rylan Clark-Neal has announced that he’s joining the BBC Radio 2 family on a permanent basis, replacing Zoe Ball on Saturday afternoons.

Over the summer, Rylan filled in for Zoe on her regular Radio 2 slot, and went down a storm with viewers (we particularly enjoyed when he played Geri Horner’s cover of ‘It’s Raining Men’ as a response to anyone concerned he’d “camp it up on the airwaves”).

With Zoe set to make the jump to the breakfast show, her usual slot has been left vacant, with BBC bosses deciding to give the weekly job to Rylan.