Sarah Everard: CCTV Issued As Police ‘Increasingly Concerned’ For Missing Brixton Woman

Metropolitan Police A CCTV image of Sarah Everard on the night she went missing.

Police investigating the “totally out of character” disappearance of a woman missing since Wednesday evening have released a CCTV image of her. Sarah Everard, 33, left a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm and began walking home to Brixton, said Scotland Yard. She is thought to have left Leathwaite Road through a back gate and walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home around 50 minutes later, but she has not been seen or heard from since. It is unclear if she returned to her home address, said the force.

Metropolitan Police Sarah Everard.

Everard was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat, Scotland Yard added. In a statement, her family said: “With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah. “She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well. “We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing. “We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

Metropolitan Police Clothing worn and items carried by Sarah Everard when she went missing.