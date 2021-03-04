Police Harass Youth Worker Who Monitors Police Harassment

A young Black youth worker says he felt “degraded” and “criminalised” after he was stopped and searched by police officers for no apparent reason.

Ironically David Smith, 20, works with a group that monitors police harassment of young people in Hackney, east London, where the incident took place.

Smith was walking near his home in Haggerston on Wednesday afternoon when he and his friend saw a police van nearby.

“I made a joke to my friend saying: ‘Imagine if the police stop us,’” he told HuffPost UK following the incident. “Then four or five officers came out and stopped us there.”

In a video filmed by Smith, he and his friend are shown being stopped by police officers, who can be heard asking a series of questions about where the pair are walking.

Smith is heard replying that they are going to pick something up for his house. Asked to justify why they were being stopped and searched, the officer can be heard telling Smith: “Your hands keep going towards your pockets.”

“It’s cold,” Smith replies. “It’s not illegal to put your hands in your pockets.”

Under stop and search rules, police have the power to stop an individual if they have “reasonable grounds” to suspect they are carrying illegal drugs, a weapon, stolen property or an item that could be used to carry out a crime, such as a crowbar.

The officer also questions Smith’s account, accusing him of telling “two different stories”, firstly that he has just left his house and secondly that he is picking up something from his house. The clip shows Smith telling the officer multiple times that he has just left home to pick up something for his house, meaning there is no contradiction, but the officers proceed with the search.

The Met police said the incident has been reviewed by the Directorate of Professional Standards, who identified “no concerns” around the officers conduct.