Sarah Harding has said her tumours have shrunk after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The former Girls Aloud star was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, later receiving the news that the disease had spread to other parts of her body.

In her upcoming autobiography Hear Me Out, Sarah discusses her diagnosis and treatment, which includes an encouraging update about her health.

In an excerpt published by the Daily Star, Sarah writes: “Before I put this book to bed, I wanted to share a little bit of positive news.

“MRI scans at the end of December revealed that the tumours in my brain and in my lung have shrunk a bit with the treatment.”