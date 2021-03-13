Sarah Harding Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis: 'Doctor Said Christmas Would Probably Be My Last'

Getty Sarah Harding

She wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. “I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.” She continued: “I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things.” In the extract, Sarah also revealed how she had sepsis while she was being treated in hospital and had to be put in an induced coma on a ventilator for nearly two weeks. “Even then, the doctor wasn’t sure he was going to be able to pull me back from it, so advised Mum to prepare for the worst,” she said. Sarah said that when she was off the ventilator, she couldn’t speak properly, and could only make noises to communicate.

Getty Sarah is best know as a member of Girls Aloud