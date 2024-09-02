Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Are All Smiles While Celebrating 22 Years Of Marriage

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. pictured together last year via Associated Press

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. were the definition of a ’90s “it” couple, and their relationship is still thriving more than two decades later.

On Sunday, the Hollywood pair were all smiles while celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary in an adorable Instagram post.

Advertisement

“22 @realfreddieprinze,” Sarah Michelle simply captioned the post alongside a pic of herself and her husband smiling and embracing each other.

Fans of the Scooby-Doo alums stepped into the comments section to congratulate the two over their beautiful milestone.

“Congratulations to the best Daphne and Fred [ever] seen on the big screen!” one person wrote, referencing the characters the couple played, respectively, in 2002′s Scooby-Doo and 2004′s sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Another said, “Couple goals... happy anniversary.”

“22 years of giving us hope!” someone else added.

Sarah Michelle and Freddie famously met on the set of the 1997 horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and eventually tied the knot in 2002.

Advertisement

The couple pictured in 2000 via Associated Press

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor and She’s All That star went on to welcome their first child, Charlotte, in 2009 followed by their second, Rocky, in 2012.

As to what’s the secret to their long lasting marriage?

Sarah Michelle previously revealed to People that it’s all about mindfulness and time management.

“Take the 10 minutes ― put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids,” she told the outlet.