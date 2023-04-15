Saturday Kitchen guest Alison Roman suffered a fall live on the show BBC

Saturday Kitchen guest Alison Roman discovered the perils of live TV after an unfortunate accident on the show on Saturday morning.

The author was one of the famous names joining host Matt Tebbutt in the kitchen this week, and suffered a fall during a wine segment.

Advertisement

The show’s resident expert Helen McGinn was showcasing a sparkling rosé to accompany the dish Matt was serving up to his guests.

As Alison went to grab a seat around the table, she attempted to sit on a small prop table Helen had beside her.

Unfortunately for Alison, the table gave way and she was sent crashing to the floor.

A fall like this is usually AFTER the wine

(It's Alison Roman and she is okay) #SaturdayKitchen pic.twitter.com/jCay7FHoUW — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 15, 2023

Gasps and laughter could be heard as Alison shouted: “Oh my god!”

As everyone rushed to check she was OK, Matt asked: “Did you just sit on the wine table?”

“I did!” Alison laughed. “We didn’t do that in rehearsal!”

Needless to say Alison’s fall didn’t go unnoticed by social media users...

Madam that’s a wine table. pic.twitter.com/yy1MUeYrIm — Jamie I DID NOT PAY FOR THIS East (@jamieeast) April 15, 2023

Advertisement

And that was before the wine! 😵💫🤣 #SaturdayKitchen — Mathew (@all_day_) April 15, 2023

Oh bless her!!!! Get that wine down you! #SaturdayKitchen — Lesney 🇺🇦 (@LesneyF) April 15, 2023