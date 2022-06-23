Mollie King Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Mollie King and Stuart Broad Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Mollie King has announced she is pregnant with her first child with her cricketer fiancé Stuart Broad.

The 35-year-old Radio 1 star and former Saturdays singer announced the news on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white photo of her fiancé kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon.”

The couple announced they were engaged in January 2021, having dated since 2012.

Mollie’s former Saturdays bandmates were among the first to offer their congratulations, with Loose Women star Frankie Bridge writing “Can. Not. Wait!”

TV presenter Rochelle Humes added: “Best news ever”.

The other members from the girl group also shared their support with Vanessa White commenting “incredible news!”, and Una Healy adding a string of heart emojis.

(L-R) Una Foden, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Rochelle Humes formerly of The Saturdays Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

Broadcaster Matthew Edmondson, who Mollie currently presents a Radio 1 show with, also shared his best wishes.

He said: “Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents”.

Dad-to-be Stuart also posted the same photo on his Instagram, writing: “Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!”

He was previously nominated for Sports Personality Of The Year but lost out to Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.