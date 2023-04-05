Scarlett Johansson Just Perfectly Summed Up Life With Toddlers And We Feel Seen

Monica Schipper via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends an event in New York City.

Scarlett Johansson is just like us.

OK, in lots of ways she’s not. But when it comes to how her toddlers treat her, she most definitely is.

The actor – who is mum to three-year-old Cosmo and eight-year-old Rose – appeared on the The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast and opened up about how navigating toddlerhood can be (as we all know) pretty wild.

She told podcast hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick: “My daughter is eight-and-a-half. When she was two, I thought, ‘This is great. I don’t know what everybody is talking about.’ And then she turned three, and it was like being in an emotionally abusive relationship.”

They don’t call them ‘threenagers’ for no reason.

She continued: “It’s just so intense. No reasoning. Very intense emotional swings and just like, so bossy and adamant, and it’s just crazy ... Those poor little guys, I feel bad for them. It must be a lot to be so, you’re up and down constantly.”

The Black Widow actor also spoke about how the transition from having a baby to then having a very emotional toddler can be quite the shock to the system.

“Having a baby is so lovely. They’re so cute. They sit there, and they love you, and then that’s it. And you just get, like, love from them. Whereas you get a lot of grief from toddlers. Like, everything you do is not right, which is hard,” she said laughing.

The actor also spoke about growing up as a child actor, her skincare routine and how there “is no balance” when juggling parenting and work.