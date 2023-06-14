Scarlett Johansson Explains What Keeps Her Marriage To Colin Jost Going Strong

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in Cannes last month Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson doesn’t claim to know what guarantees a healthy and successful marriage, but she knows what works in her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

“We laugh a lot and we always, you know, we communicate with one another and check in,” the two-time Oscar nominee explained during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday.

“I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer [and] he can get very in his head sometimes.”

“He’s sort of introverted – I’m extroverted, obviously – and so I think the key for us is just always checking in,” Scarlett said, adding that the two make time to ask about each other’s days.

The Black Widow star and SNL writer tied the knot in 2020. Before Colin, Scarlett was previously married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds and to French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married in 2020. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Scarlett previously said that before marrying her husband, she “didn’t know not only what I wanted, but what I needed from somebody else”.

“There are certain fundamental things in your own personality I needed to share with the other person,” the actor said during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for her Goop podcast earlier this year.