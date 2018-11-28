Assault On ‘Syrian Refugee’ Schoolboy In Viral Video Investigated By Police

The video prompted outage online and a GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the victim

Police are investigating a “racially-aggravated assault” at a Yorkshire school after a video of an apparent attack on a 15-year-old schoolboy, thought to be a Syrian refugee, was shared widely on social media.

West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old has been voluntarily interviewed in relation to an incident that it said happened at Almondbury Community School, Huddersfield, last month.

A statement released by the police on Tuesday night came after a video showed a boy with his arm in a plaster cast being targeted on a school field.

It shows a boy approach the smaller child and head-butting him, before dragging him to the floor by his neck and pinning him down by his throat.

He then tries to force water from a bottle in his mouth, shouting: “I’ll drown you”.

Superintendent Steve Dodds, of West Yorkshire Police Kirklees District, said: “We are investigating a report of a racially-aggravated assault of a 15-year-old boy which occurred on playing fields at Almondbury Community School at about 1pm on October 25.

“A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by voluntary attendance in connection with the incident and we are continuing to progress the investigation.”

The video prompted outage online and a GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the victim, which by Wednesday morning had raised more then £32,000.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said: “Video of assault against one of my constituents absolutely shocking. Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention. Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given!”