Two scientists have accidentally stumbled upon an organic enzyme that can eat some of our worst polluting plastics, providing a possible solution to what is arguably one of the world’s biggest environmental problems.

Polythylene terephthalate or PET is one of the worst man-made plastics for recycling taking hundreds of years to break down into the environment.

Yet despite this, the amount of waste plastic in the oceans could treble in the next 10 years unless urgent action is taken to curb the problem.

It’s estimated that a frankly staggering 12 million tonnes of plastic rubbish is dumped into the oceans every single year.