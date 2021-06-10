Just add water.

Scientists have revived a handful of tiny, multicellular, freshwater creatures known as bdelloid rotifers after they spent 24,000 years frozen in Siberian permafrost.

The findings, published on Monday in the journal Current Biology, indicate the creatures can survive in a state of crytobiosis – where an animal responds to environmental stresses by essentially drying itself out and entering a dormant state – much longer than previously known. Earlier studies found bdelloid rotifers could survive extreme cold in a cryptobiotic state for at least six to 10 years.

“Our report is the hardest proof as of today that multicellular animals could withstand tens of thousands of years in cryptobiosis, the state of almost completely arrested metabolism,” Stas Malavin, a co-author of the study and a researcher at Russia’s Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science, said in a press statement.