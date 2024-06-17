Scooter Braun Officially Announces Retirement From Music Management

Scooter Braun pictured in 2023 picture alliance via Getty Images

Music manager Scooter Braun – credited with helping launch the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande – has announced he is retiring from managing artists after 23 years.

Scooter was at the centre of headlines last year when it was reported that a number of his most high-profile acts had parted ways with his management company.

In a lengthy statement shared on Monday afternoon, he confirmed that he was stepping back from being a music manager to focus on his career as CEO of HYBE America, the organisation who now owns his management company, as well as his family life.

“Between all of this and coaching my kids I’m not worried about being busy,” he said of his ongoing business ventures.

“So yes, it’s been 23 years. And yes, this chapter has come to an end.”

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber in 2013 Eric Charbonneau via Getty Images

Scooter – whose legal name is Scott Braun – shares three children with his ex-wife Yael Cohen, with whom he split in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Over the course of his managing career, Scooter has overseen the careers of musicians including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, J Balvin and Kanye West, now known professionally as Ye.

However, many may also know his name as a result of his much-publicised feud with Taylor Swift, who spoke out against him when it was announced he had bought her old record label, and was therefore the owner of the masters to the Grammy winner’s first six albums.