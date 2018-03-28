Scotland, It’s Time For A Real Fox Hunting Ban

Last weekend, hundreds of people took to the streets of Edinburgh to call on politicians to introduce a real fox hunting ban in Scotland.

Having spent the past few months organising For the Foxes, it was an incredible sight to see around 800 people waving placards with the words “I WANT A REAL FOX HUNTING BAN” in the air as they marched down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh and gathered outside the Scottish Parliament. There were people of all ages with fox clothing, painted faces, and some who even opted for a full fox costume.

While the march was a fun event for everyone who attended, it also had a very serious message: the fox hunting ban in its current form is simply not working.

Fox hunting was meant to have been banned in Scotland in 2002 under the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act. However, loopholes in the law mean that hunting still takes place very much as it did before the ban was introduced.

Last year there was a clear indication that fox hunting is still taking place when there was the first successful conviction of an offence under the Act since it was introduced. Johnathan Riley and John Clive Richardson, both members of the Jedforest Hunt, were found guilty of hunting a fox with dogs on farmland near Jedburgh in February 2016 following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.