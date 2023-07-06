Scrolling While You're On The Toilet? We've Got Bad News For You

Eva-Katalin via Getty Images Young woman at home

The bathroom is really that one room in the house where no one can really disturb us.

Of course, you can go and relax in your bedroom, but there’s something about being in the bathroom that makes us feel like we are really alone. So, it’s no surprise that most of us spend a good amount of time scrolling on our phones whilst we’re on the toilet. (Gross, but true.)

YouGov surveys found that four in ten (38%) Britons often use their phone while sitting on the toilet.

This includes one in five who do so “very often” and a similar number (20%) who do so “fairly often”

You might think it’s a harmless act – but it turns out watching TikToks on the loo could actually be quite harmful.

Health expert @acupuncturefit told his followers that sitting on the toilet for a prolonged length of time could increase the risk of haemorrhoids. Haemorrhoids, for those who don’t know, are swollen veins on your anus which pop out and look a bit like a skin-coloured, miniature bunch of grapes. Yup.

So, that extra time spent scrolling on your phone, plus the shape of your toilet seat can add extra pressure on your anus and rectum – which is why it can lead to to veins becoming swollen.

In addition to unwanted haemorrhoids, unsurprisingly, using your phone near the toilet can increase the risk of it being contaminated with faecal bacteria. In fact, a study found that a smartphone is actually dirtier than a toilet seat.