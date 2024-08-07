This Iconic '00s Sitcom Is 'Definitely' Getting A Reboot, Despite Being Off-Air For More Than A Decade

Wang Yukun via Getty Images

We’ve recently shared at HuffPost UK that Dexter is (kind of) coming back in the summer of 2025.

That’s despite fans having a very, very good reason to think the series was well and truly over.

Well, more good news ― in an exclusive interview with LADbible yesterday, Bill Lawrence, the creator of hit TV show Scrubs, shared that the show is getting a reboot.

Lawrence was promoting his new TV show Bad Monkey, which will be available on Apple TV+ on August 14th of this year, when he shared the news about the iconic series.

“Im really candid about it. We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out,” he told the publication.

The show’s last season aired 14 years ago in 2010 to a poor critical response.

When’s the reboot due?

Speaking to The Independent, Lawrence said, “I would not be surprised if we figure something out in the next six months to a year.”

One of the show’s co-stars, Donald Faison, told NBC Insider earlier this year that “We’re on our way to doing it.”

“It’s gonna happen. I don’t know when, but within the next five years,” the actor said at the time.

Bill Lawrence had previously called a reboot of the show “inevitable.”

On the 6th of August, he told LADbible, “There’s no huge drive because everybody’s successful, and I think the show was on for like, 72 years, but then on the other hand, medical people over here right now are very heroic to me.”

“So we’ve been talking a lot about it, and I think we’ll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do. I’m just busy too, man, in a great way,” the show’s creator added.

So, rest assured it will be coming soon (or soonish, by industry standards).

Where did the last season end?

The last episode of season nine (My Finale) saw J.D.’s last day in the Sacred Heart Hospital, as he’d taken a job in a different hospital to be closer to his son Sammy.

J.D. was dating Elliot and the pair had moved in together by the end of the season.

J.D. imagines what the future will look like for his nearest and dearest, too.

Perhaps the “definitely” upcoming reboot will prove or disprove his theories...