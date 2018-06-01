Seafood And Asparagus Lasagne Recipe

I’m usually a thrifty cook, although my husband, who (bless him) does the household accounts and gets to see my shopping bills, might not agree. Once in a while, though, you have to push the boat out and I have to confess that when it comes to two of my favourite ingredients - seafood and asparagus - I go a bit wild.

Join me and throw caution to the winds: this luxurious recipe combines crab, crayfish and asparagus with another passion of mine, fresh pasta. I don’t get to eat pasta very often as He Who Does The Accounts isn’t keen. Sometimes you just have to put your foot down.

We’re lucky because we have asparagus growing in armfuls in the garden. The crab meat and crayfish were a bit pricey, but you can skip the crayfish tails if you like, although they do add a toothsome bite.

Most recipes for crab lasagne only use the white meat, which I find puzzling because the brown has the most flavour. Maybe it’s a texture thing. Mix and match according to your personal preferences.

This is a sort of open lasagne and I think fresh pasta is best here. If you don’t have the time or inclination to make your own, you can find it ready made in good supermarkets. Dried will work, it just won’t be quite as light.

This post owes a great deal to a recipe in Galton Blackiston’s fabulous Hook Line Sinker, the best and most visually beautiful seafood book I’ve seen this year. My apologies to Galton for messing with a perfectly good recipe. You use what you have handy.

Seafood and Asparagus Lasagne (serves 2)