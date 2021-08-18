Sean Lock, Comedian And 8 Out Of 10 Cats Team Captain, Has Died Aged 58

Comedian and panel show favourite Sean Lock has died at the age of 58 from cancer, it has been announced. As well as being a team captain on the series 8 Out of 10 Cats, hosted by Jimmy Carr, Sean also also appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. In a statement, fellow comedian Lee Mack, a close friend of Sean’s, described the news of his death as “heart-breaking”. “A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much”, Lee said.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Sean Lock

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. “Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.” The worlds of comedy and entertainment have been paying tribute to the comic on Twitter following the news of his death.

So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed -

Sean Lock: Comedian and 8 Out Of 10 Cats panellist dies from cancer aged 58https://t.co/up38yGeYKqpic.twitter.com/7IF7S5W6H9 — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) August 18, 2021

It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family. — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 18, 2021

I saw Sean Lock & Bill Bailey do Rock at the pleasance in about 94, where I think Stewart Lee and me (and maybe 2 others) were the entire audience. Crazy to think that was possible! One of my favourite Fringe memories. RIP Sean. Like everyone in comedy, I’m gutted by this news. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) August 18, 2021

Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 18, 2021

Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky. — Alan Davies (@alandavies1) August 18, 2021

Horrible shock to read of the death of Sean Lock from cancer. What a brilliant, original, hilarious, perceptive and biting comedian. Such a terrible loss so young #RIPSeanLock — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) August 18, 2021

Oh my goodness this is so sad! I saw him perform and just about in London. Lovely fella through and through — Rav Wilding (@RavWilding) August 18, 2021

Holy **** 😢

RIP Sean Lock — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 18, 2021

Ah man, rest in peace Sean Lock, thanks for the laughs. And 100% fuck cancer — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) August 18, 2021

Born in Woking, Surrey, Sean began working on building sites straight out of school but developed skin cancer, which he blamed on over-exposure to the sun. He made a full recovery and focused on a career in comedy. Early on in his career, Sean appeared alongside fellow comics Rob Newman and David Baddiel on the 1993 series Newman and Baddiel In Pieces. In 2000 he was named Best Live Comic at the British Comedy Awards. He went on to host the Channel 4 series TV Heaven, Telly Hell in 2006 and co-hosted the Big Fat Quiz of the Year with James Corden in 2008. But he was best known as a team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, the comedy panel series hosted by Jimmy Carr.