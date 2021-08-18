Tributes have poured in from across the world of comedy and entertainment for Sean Lock, following the news he has died at the age of 58.
The comedian and 8 Out Of 10 Cats team captain died from cancer, his agents announced on Wednesday.
After the news broke, many of Sean’s former 8 Out Of 10 Cats co-stars led the tributes on social media.
Jon Richardson, who also appeared alongside Sean on spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.
“I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”
Jason Manford, who starred opposite Sean on early series of Cats, wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted about this. So heartbroken for his wife and children. One of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and I used to adore occasionally making him laugh on my first proper telly job, 8 Out of 10 Cats. RIP mate xx.”
He added: “I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did.
“If you’ve a friend who you’ve not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time.”
Presenter Jimmy Carr tweeted: “Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”
8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown’s Dictionary Corner expert Susie Dent tweeted: “I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way.”
Sean’s close friend and fellow comedian Lee Mack also said in a statement: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much”.
Ricky Gervais, Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Katy Brand and Omid Djalili were among many other famous names who paid their own tributes to Sean online.
Channel 4 also said it was “incredibly sad” to learn of Sean’s death.
“A much loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we’ll miss him,” the broadcaster said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Sean’s death was announced in a statement from his agents Off The Kerb Productions, who said he died at home surrounded by his family.
“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy,” his agents said.
“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”
Sean, who made his one of his earliest TV appearances in the 1993 series Newman and Baddiel In Pieces, served as a team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats for the first 18 series between 2005 and 2015.
He was replaced by Rob Beckett at the beginning of series 19, but continued to appear opposite Jon Richardson and Jimmy Carr on the Countdown spin-off, with his most recent appearance airing in January.
Sean is survived by his wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff, their two daughters and their son.