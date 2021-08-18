Tributes have poured in from across the world of comedy and entertainment for Sean Lock, following the news he has died at the age of 58. The comedian and 8 Out Of 10 Cats team captain died from cancer, his agents announced on Wednesday. After the news broke, many of Sean’s former 8 Out Of 10 Cats co-stars led the tributes on social media.

Jon Richardson, who also appeared alongside Sean on spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. “I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”

Jason Manford, who starred opposite Sean on early series of Cats, wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted about this. So heartbroken for his wife and children. One of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and I used to adore occasionally making him laugh on my first proper telly job, 8 Out of 10 Cats. RIP mate xx.” He added: “I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did. “If you’ve a friend who you’ve not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time.”

Presenter Jimmy Carr tweeted: “Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown’s Dictionary Corner expert Susie Dent tweeted: “I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way.”

Sean’s close friend and fellow comedian Lee Mack also said in a statement: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much”. Ricky Gervais, Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Katy Brand and Omid Djalili were among many other famous names who paid their own tributes to Sean online.

So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed -

I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely. — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) August 18, 2021

'If I could have my ashes spread anywhere I wanted, I'd have them spread in Piers Morgan's eyes.'

Channel 4 also said it was “incredibly sad” to learn of Sean’s death. “A much loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we’ll miss him,” the broadcaster said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

