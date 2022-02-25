Sean Penn Currently In Ukraine Working On Documentary About Russian Invasion

Sean Penn at the Cannes Film Festival last year picture alliance via Getty Images

Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine, where he is making a documentary about the ongoing Russian assault.

The Office of the President wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that the Oscar-winning star had attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoken to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion.

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack,” the president’s office wrote on Facebook.

“The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

On Thursday, he was pictured sitting in the front row during a press briefing at the Presidential Office in the Ukrainian capital.

Surrounded by members of the press, Sean was photographed sporting a pair of sunglasses as he listened to the address.

Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine Handout . via Reuters

Sean previously visited the country in late November last year to work on the project, which is being produced by Vice Studios. Photographs at the time showed him visiting the frontlines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region.

The Mystic River actor has been involved in numerous international humanitarian and anti-war efforts over the years and founded the non-profit disaster relief organisation CORE in response to the 2010 earthquakes in Haiti, which was chronicled in the documentary Citizen Penn.

