Sean Penn Flees Ukraine On Foot, Says He Walked Miles To Polish Border

Sean Penn has confirmed he was able to escape Ukraine on foot.

The actor and filmmaker, who had been in Kyiv making a documentary about Russia’s invasion until this week, told fans on Monday night that he and two colleagues had abandoned their car on the side of the road and walked miles to the Polish border.

“Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value,” he wrote, sharing an image of a long line of vehicles.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries. At least 280,000 have entered Poland, mostly women and children. Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 must remain in the country to fight.

— Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Sean was praised by the Ukrainian president’s office last week for his work, which included meetings with the the deputy prime minister, journalists and military personnel.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office wrote on Facebook: “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack.

“The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”