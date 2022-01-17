The stars of Dancing On Ice have paid tribute to fellow professional skater Sean Rice, following his death at the age of 49.

The Canadian skater took part in the ITV show in 2011 and 2012 and also competed in the World Championships with his wife, and fellow professional skater, Jodeyne Higgins, who he shares a daughter with.

Close friends confirmed that he died on January 14. His cause of death has not been revealed.

British skater Frankie Poultney confirmed the news on social media, sharing a video of Sean’s best moments on the ice.

Sean Rice Steve MeddleSteve Meddle/Shutterstock

“Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great – an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years,” Frankie tweeted.

“Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22 gone too soon, but we will Love You For A Thousand Years.

“All of our thoughts are with Signey and Jodeyne.”

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers also paid tribute, sharing: “One of the best… thank you Sean for your gift. This routine from The Professionals on Ice was incredible.

“It was a pleasure to know and work with you.”

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice told the Mirror, “Sean was a wonderful skater and friend to many on the Dancing On Ice team. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

During his two stints on Dancing On Ice line-up, Sean was paired with newsreader Angela Rippon in 2011 before returning the following year to skate with former World Cup alpine ski racer Chemmy Alcott.

Sean Rice and Chemmy Alcott skated together on the 2012 series of Dancing on Ice Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

A GoFundMe fundraiser page was set up on Saturday to help support his wife. and their daughter, Signey.

A message on the fundraising site reads: “In Memory of Sean Rice. The world has lost a great man – a coach, son, friend, husband and poppa bear. It’s with immense sadness to say that Sean Rice has passed away.

“Sean was a passionate, larger than life man who would stop and give to anyone who needed him. It’s with that same spirit, we are reaching out to everyone to pour prayers and love over Jodeyne and Signey during this very difficult time.