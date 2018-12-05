Seann Walsh Makes Light Of ‘Strictly’ Kiss Scandal In First Comedy Gig Since Appearing On The Show

Weeks before being sent home by the judges, Seann and his ‘Strictly’ partner Katya Jones made headlines when they were caught on camera kissing after a night out .

Seann Walsh addressed his recent ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ kissing scandal on Monday night, in his first comedy gig since being eliminated from the competition.

The situation was then exacerbated by an open letter from his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, in which she detailed his “controlling” and “aggressive” behaviour towards her, particularly when she questioned whether anything was going on between himself and Katya.

As reported by The Sun, Seann detailed the experience during a surprise set at the London Comedy Store, his first performance since leaving ‘Strictly’.

Conceding he “fucked up”, the newspaper has quoted him as saying: “Fucking hell. I only agreed to do [the show] to get out of watching it. For fuck’s sake.

“I will tell you this and we will stop talking about it. But look, I don’t really need to explain myself but I will anyway. I was coming towards the end of my relationship, I was getting on with this girl [Katya].

“You spend a lot of time with your dance partner on the show and we went for a drink and one thing led to the other. Most of you have seen the result.”

HuffPost UK has reached out to Seann Walsh’s reps for further comment.