The Bear Fans Just Got The Exciting Update They've Been Waiting For

Good news for fans of The Bear – the show is officially returning for a third season.

The critically-acclaimed drama, which stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will be back for a new run of episodes in 2024, bosses have announced.

President of FX Entertainment Nick Grad said: “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon.

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu and Disney+ join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

Who wants another round? FX’s The Bear is returning for a third season. Only on @Hulu. #TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/0CY2TxWtUs — The Bear (@TheBearFX) November 6, 2023

The drama’s debut series was mainly set within the confines of The Original Beef Of Chicagoland, the sandwich shop that protagonist Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) inherits after the death of his brother.

The second season, which debuted earlier this year, saw Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) working to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level eatery.

As they stripped the restaurant down to its bones, the crew also went on series of personal and professional journeys of their own.

While the second season did not deliver on some fans’ hopes of a romance for Carmy and Sydney – something the actors are not actually all that keen on – the show did introduce his childhood friend, with whom he later fell in love.

However, the anxiety-inducing finale saw Carmy locked in a walk-in fridge before admitting on the phone that he wanted to prioritise work over a relationship, not realising Claire was listening on the other side of the door.

The finale also contained a heartbreaking moment that wasn’t originally in the script.