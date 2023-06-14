Black Mirror Series 6 Is Nearly Here – This Is What You Need To Know

Annie Murphy as Joan in Black Mirror Nick Wall/Netflix

Black Mirror, everyone’s favourite dread-inducing, dystopian TV show, is returning to Netflix for its sixth season in mere hours.

Advertisement

It’s been three years since Black Mirror was last on our screens and Charlie, its creator, has already issued a stern warning of what’s to come, telling GQ Magazine that the new episodes are “certainly some of the bleakest stories we’ve ever done.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Mirror series six…

When will Black Mirror series 6 be released?

There’s not much longer to wait as Black Mirror’s six series will arrive on Thursday, June 15 from 8am.

As usual, the show will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Who is in the cast for Black Mirror series 6?

The casting directors have signed several huge names for the upcoming series.

Episode one stars Annie Murphy (of Schitt’s Creek fame), Salma Hayek (playing herself), Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, and Rob Delaney.

Ben Barnes and Salma Hayek in Joan is Awful Ana Blumekron/Netflix

Advertisement

In episode two, we have, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, and newcomer Samuel Blenkin.

Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara are on the cast list for episode three, while Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, and Danny Ramirez make up episode four.

The fifth and final episode stars Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and newcomer David Shield.

What are the episode titles and synopses for Black Mirror series 6?

1) Joan Is Awful

“An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.”

2) Loch Henry

“A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.”

Advertisement

3) Beyond The Sea

Josh Hartnett in Beyond The Sea Netflix

“In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.”

4) Mazey Day

“A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.”

5) Demon 79

Anjana Vasan in Demon 79 Netflix

“Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.”

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Black Mirror series 6?