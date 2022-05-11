People Can't Quite Believe Sebastian Vettel Is Going On Question Time

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel is set to appear on the BBC’s flagship political show Question Time – and many can’t quite believe.
Host Fiona Bruce announced at the end of last week’s programme that the outspoken German driver would be on the next panel in Hackney, London.
But there was a wave of excitement on social media when Question Time’s Twitter feed paraded this week’s guests ahead of Thursday’s broadcast.
Vettel has voiced his opinions on various political topics over the years, notably the environment and LGBT+ rights.
Earlier this month he turned up at the Miami Grand Prix wearing a T-shirt suggesting it would be the first Formula 1 race to take place underwater thanks to climate change.
When asked why he was appearing on QT, Vettel said it was a “different format” and there will probably be “different sorts of questions or topics to be spoken about”.
It’s unclear whether Vettel has actually seen the, at times, free-wheeling show that has given a platform to a philosophy graduate to “vaxx-plain” to a vaccines expert, seen an audience member kicked off, and brought the “passionate Highlander” to prominence.
It was perhaps the prospect of a delicious encounter between a sporting great and the unpredictable British public that led to the online reaction.