People Can't Quite Believe Sebastian Vettel Is Going On Question Time

German driver Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant speaks during a news conference ahead of the Grand Prix of Miami. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel is set to appear on the BBC’s flagship political show Question Time – and many can’t quite believe.

Host Fiona Bruce announced at the end of last week’s programme that the outspoken German driver would be on the next panel in Hackney, London.

But there was a wave of excitement on social media when Question Time’s Twitter feed paraded this week’s guests ahead of Thursday’s broadcast.

Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel will be on the panel. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/kbeniWRJMA — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 11, 2022

Vettel has voiced his opinions on various political topics over the years, notably the environment and LGBT+ rights.

Earlier this month he turned up at the Miami Grand Prix wearing a T-shirt suggesting it would be the first Formula 1 race to take place underwater thanks to climate change.

"Act now or swim later" 🤿



Sebastian Vettel wore a t-shirt warning that Miami could be the first Grand Prix underwater if more isn't done to combat climate change. pic.twitter.com/Vhobc7Sbin — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 5, 2022

When asked why he was appearing on QT, Vettel said it was a “different format” and there will probably be “different sorts of questions or topics to be spoken about”.

It’s unclear whether Vettel has actually seen the, at times, free-wheeling show that has given a platform to a philosophy graduate to “vaxx-plain” to a vaccines expert, seen an audience member kicked off, and brought the “passionate Highlander” to prominence.

It was perhaps the prospect of a delicious encounter between a sporting great and the unpredictable British public that led to the online reaction.

I literally just did the Scooby Doo confused noise out loud. https://t.co/9tVoCKudo3 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) May 11, 2022

Watching just to see Sebastian Vettel asked whether Keir Starmer should resign for eating a forbidden curry. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) May 11, 2022

Sebastian vettel is going to be on question time ?????!!?!!!!! https://t.co/97MMPcJmw6 — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 11, 2022

Looking forward to watching on TV Sebastian Vettel appear on bbc Question time. Sebastian is a passionate campaigner on climate change and biodiversity and all amazing human-being.



Sebastian Vettel is my all time favourite F1 driver and does so much for many people https://t.co/l7VGejsN6z — Jake Coare (@JakeCoare14) May 11, 2022