“Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth [shot] right now,” CEO Albert Bourla said in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation.

“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalisations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA, and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

What’s currently happening in the UK?

In the UK, people aged 75 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, and those aged 12 years and over with a weakened immune system will be offered a spring booster.

This appointment will be offered around six months after your last dose of vaccine for those eligible (and no sooner than three months since your last jab).

So far, there are no booster announcements for the rest of the population.

Those eligible for a spring booster will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (as previously available). But Pfizer is now working on a new type of booster with hopes to distribute this in the future.

How is Pfizer’s new booster different?

Pfizer is working on creating a coronavirus vaccine that would protect people against all of the known variants, including Omicron, and it would last for at least a year. Bourla likened this to an annual flu shot.

“We need to understand that Covid will not go away in the years to come. We will have to live, to learn how to live with it, and we can, as we are living with many ― so many other viruses,” he said. Creating an annual vaccine, he added, would be like going back to the way we used to live. So, when can we expect these mega boosters for all? Well, don’t hold your breath.