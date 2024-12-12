Selena Gomez Sums Up Her Engagement To Benny Blanco In 3 Sweet Words

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the Emmys in January via Associated Press

Selena Gomez has announced that she is engaged to producer Benny Blanco.

On Wednesday, Selena shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram and captioned the post with just three words: “Forever begins now...”

The post features other sweet snaps including one of the Emmy nominee beaming as she looks down at the ring while sitting on a picnic blanket, a selfie where she blocks her smiling face with her ring-laden hand and another of her new fiancé kissing her as she holds up the dazzling rock on her ring finger.

Benny responded to the post, writing: “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Selena and Benny’s announcement comes over a year after the pop singer – who recently scored two Golden Globe nominations for her roles in the TV series Only Murders In The Building and the movie musical Emilia Pérez – began dating Benny in June 2023.

The two have known each other for several years, as Benny worked with Selena on the 2019 song I Can’t Get Enough alongside Tainy and J Balvin.

He also co-produced Selena’s 2015 song Same Old Love and her 2023 offering Single Soon.

Selena — in response to relationship rumours in December 2023 — declared on Instagram that Benny was her “absolute everything” in her heart, “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her and “still better than anyone” she’s ever been with.

In a November cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena revealed why she’s been open about her relationship on social media.

“I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person,” explained Selena, who added that “there’s so much” of her relationship that people don’t see.

In May, Benny weighed in on whether he’d propose in the future.

“When I look at her ... I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” said the producer and author of Open Wide: A Cookbook For Friends on “The Howard Stern Show.”

He later added: “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend.”