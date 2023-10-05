Selena Gomez Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Selena Gomez is putting the rumors that she is feuding with Dua Lipa to bed once and for all.

During a recent interview with Fast Company, the Rare Beauty mogul clarified her feelings toward the Levitating star after eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had unfollowed her fellow pop singer on Instagram over the summer.

Laughing off the whole ordeal, Selena admitted it was all a total “accident”.

“I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’” she said in the interview that was published on Tuesday.

In her fortuitous deleting spree, she also reportedly unfollowed Zayn Malik (whom she had been rumoured to be dating earlier this year), Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Zendaya.

Though Selena notably didn’t follow the Hadid sisters or Zayn back again, an undisclosed insider told People back in June that “there are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed”.

Dua Lipa Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The Only Murders in the Building actor didn’t let the purported drama with Dua stew too long. She quickly shut down the negative assumptions by publicly showing support for the Grammy winner back in June.

Selena posted a picture of herself wearing a dress from Dua’s collaboration with Versace.

“A little Versace/Dua moment,” she captioned the post.

The Come & Get It singer became the subject of hearsay just last month after fans assumed she snubbed Chris Brown at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Several clips began circulating on X, formerly Twitter, of Gomez scrunching up her face when the “Go Crazy” performer’s name was Selena among the nominees for the Best R&B category at the ceremony.

People quickly stirred up rumours that her distorted face was a jab at the divisive singer.

Selena seemingly addressed the gossip after the show, cryptically declaring that she “will never be a meme again”.