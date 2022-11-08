Selena Gomez Reacts To Claims She Snubbed Friend And Kidney Donor Francia Raisa In Favour Of Taylor Swift

Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Getty Images

Selena Gomez is speaking out after her comments about her friendship with Taylor Swift sparked an unlikely debate on social media.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in an interview published last week, Selena described Swift as her “only friend in the industry,” adding: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities.”

On Saturday, E! News shared Selena’s quote on Instagram, along with a series of throwback photos that showed the pair together onstage, on the beach and at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Among those to comment on the post was actor Francia Raísa, who has been pals with the actor and singer for more than a decade.

“Interesting,” wrote Francia, best known for her TV roles on The Secret Life of an American Teenager and Grown-ish.

Though she has since deleted the comment, it was captured for posterity on Twitter by Pop Crave, a celebrity news account.

Selena Gomez’s kidney donor Francia Raisa reportedly reacted to her saying that Taylor Swift is her only real friend in the [music] industry:



“Interesting” pic.twitter.com/5B0rYkPfWl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

A day after the E! News post, TikTok user Stephanie Tleiji shared a video recapping what many interpreted as a snub.

In the clip, Tleiji also noted that Francia had unfollowed Selena on Instagram and was absent from the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Selena responded to the allegations in the comments of the video, writing: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

The social media discourse comes about five years after Francia donated one of her kidneys to Selena, who required a transplant in the wake of being diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Selena wrote on Instagram in 2017. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Selena Gomez (left) with Francia Raisa in 2017. Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

While the status of her friendship with Francia remains to be clarified, Selena is currently enjoying a wave of critical praise for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which premiered on AppleTV+ last week.