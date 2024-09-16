Selena Gomez via Associated Press

Selena Gomez made a purr-fect political reference at the 2024 Emmys on Sunday night.

The singer and actor made a quip about “childless cat ladies”, in an obvious reference to Republican Sen. JD Vance’s now widely-mocked remarks belittling women who don’t have children.

During a bit onstage with her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, Selena laughed uncontrollably as the pair playfully fired digs at each other.

She then chimed in to share what she loves about her co-stars.

“Let me say what an honour it is to work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies,” she said. (Watch the video here).

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez on stage at the 2024 Emmys via Associated Press

Actor Candice Bergen similarly took a dig at Vance’s comments during the ceremony.

While presenting an award, Candice revisited how then-Vice President Dan Quayle in 1992 criticised her character on the series Murphy Brown, a woman who consciously decided to raise a baby on her own.

“Oh, how far we’ve come. Today a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids,” she said onstage. “So as they say, my work here is done. Meow.”

Vance, former US president Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election, has faced wide scrutiny over comments he made in a resurfaced 2021 interview.

During that interview, he mocked Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, as one of the “childless cat ladies” who are “miserable” with their lives yet running the country.

People have slammed the senator from Ohio noting that there are many reasons a woman might not have, or might choose not to have, kids. (Harris is a parent to her two stepchildren, Ella and Cole Emhoff.)

Selena revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair last week that she is unable to carry her own children due to medical reasons.

The former child actor, who has publicly discussed living with lupus and bipolar disorder, told the publication that she felt “thankful” for having the opportunity to explore other ways she can become a mom in the future, such as via adoption or surrogacy.

