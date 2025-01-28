Selena Gomez Fires Back After Right-Wing Backlash To Video Of Her Crying Over Deportations

Selena Gomez via Associated Press

Selena Gomez has hit back at her critics after posting a video of herself crying over the deportation of Mexican people from the US.

On Monday, the emotional Emilia Pérez star shared a tearful video on Instagram, in which she addressed the rise in deportations of undocumented migrants since US president Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The Rare singer – who is of Mexican heritage – said in the clip: “I just want to say, I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand

“I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people:



After receiving backlash from certain right-wing critics, Variety reported that Selena deleted the video.

The outlet claimed that she wrote in a since-removed Instagram story post: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

One of Selena’s most extreme critics was U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker, who called for the Only Murders In The Building actor’s deportation in an X post.

“Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker,” Selena then wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Selena had endorsed the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the lead-up to last year’s US presidential election.

