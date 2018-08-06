Self-Harm: How To Spot The Warning Signs And Talk To Teenagers

Hospital admissions of girls under the age of 18 related to self-harm have nearly doubled in 20 years, according to new NHS figures that show 13,463 were treated last year compared with 7,327 in 1997.

Within that figure, there has been an almost tenfold increase in attempts at substance overdose, the figures, first reported by The Times, indicate.

If you are concerned that a teenager may be at risk of self-harm, here’s what you can do.

Know the warning signs. Self-harm can be both physical and emotional, with signs of physical abuse including cuts, bruises and burns as well as bald patches from pulling out hair. But teenagers may stay covered up in long-sleeved clothes even when it’s really hot outside in order to hide them.

Emotional signs that could indicate a child may self-harm, or may be at risk of self-harming, can include depression, tearfulness and low motivation, sudden weight loss or gain, drinking or drug taking and withdrawn behaviour.

It’s good to talk. According to the NSPCC, opening up a conversation with a teenager that you think might be self-harming or at risk of self-harm could be a good starting point.