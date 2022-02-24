Self-Isolation Ends, But We're Still Divided Over Covid Measures

Juanmonino via Getty Images

Mandatory self-isolation for those who test positive with Covid finally lifts today, almost two years since the government first introduced public health measures to tackle the virus in March 2020.

Announcing the change on Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson said that it was “a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history as we begin to learn to live with Covid”.

Advertisement

Revealing details of the government’s Living With Covid-19 plan, Johnson said: “The pandemic is not over but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others.”

Covid cases are still falling, according to official government figures, with 39,656 cases registered on Wednesday, and 289,642 in the past seven days, a figure that is down 18.4% on the previous week. Deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test are also down 13.4% week on week.

Advertisement

Cases are also slowing in a range of age groups, especially among 0-17 year olds and 35-54 year olds, according to Zoe Covid Study data. This latter group includes many parents, where cases peaked and are now declining quickly.

However, Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe app, has sounded a note of caution. “Whilst I agree we have to learn to live with Covid, and hospital and ICU admissions are very low, the Zoe data doesn’t yet suggest that we’ve entered a stable or endemic phase. It’s very likely that there are more variants on the horizon with unpredictable properties,” he said.

Advertisement

So, while the rules are lifting, are we ready? It depends on who you ask.

Lauren*, a 35-year old writer from London, thinks lifting the final restrictions now is an irresponsible move from the government (and many people classed as clinically extremely vulnerable agree with her).

“It’s been so poorly handled from start to finish, we never had a chance of controlling the infection and protecting more vulnerable people,” she tells HuffPost UK – adding that her mental health has suffered. “I’m severely agoraphobic. I’ll still be masking and distancing. We all should be.”

Lauren is concerned for her family as much as herself. “What I hate most is being afraid to see my grandparents in case I unwittingly carry up the disease that finishes them off,” she says. “I adore my grandparents.”

Advertisement

Life during the pandemic has been especially difficult for those with disabilities, she adds – with measures such as social distancing carrying pros and cons.

“To this day I can’t order takeout as delivery drivers will phone from outside and refuse to enter the flat to bring it up and I can’t manage phone calls,” she says.

“Social distancing measures have involved removing or reducing disabled parking spaces! My brother went to a museum and had to leave as they had shut the disabled car park.”

She understands that people want to return to normality, but hopes they will continue to keep themselves and others safe. “To people who say we shouldn’t live in fear of what might happen, I agree! But that’s not a reason to ignore sensible precautions,” she says. “We wear seatbelts don’t we? Helmets? Surgeons wear masks? Carry an umbrella even if it’s not yet raining?”

Simi Adegbite, 26, a make-up artist from Hertfordshire has been patiently waiting for restrictions to end and feels the timing is right.

“It’s about time. The feeling of freedom is long overdue,” she tells HuffPost UK. “We may never know the full extent of Covid because we’ve had to trust the government and scientists with the data regarding the virus.

“Countless times the restrictions have been very politically driven with no care for the major wellbeing of the public. No encouragement to focus on health, just fear and panic with a slap of uncertainty.”

Adegibite thinks the UK public should stay Covid-aware and “focused on their health” in the same way they would go to the dentist every six months for a check-up.

“Unfortunately sickness and illnesses exist but it doesn’t mean that life should be like this for the foreseeable future,” she says.

* Surname omitted to offer anonymity