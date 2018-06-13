British-Australian Couple Fall To Their Deaths 'While Taking A Selfie' In Portugal

A British-Australian couple fell to their deaths from a wall overlooking a popular beach in Portugal, reportedly while taking a selfie.

The pair fell from more than 30 metres on to the Pescadores beach in the picturesque resort of Ericeira, 35km north east of Lisbon, according to local media.

They were found on Tuesday morning. It is believed the incident happened between 1am and 6am on Tuesday local time.

Emergency workers found a mobile phone on the wall where they were understood to have lost their balance.

Rui Pereira da Terra, the head of the rescue service in Cascais port near Lisbon, told the news agency Lusa that officials suspected the man and woman had been posing on a wall above the beach when they fell.

“Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie,” he said.

“Since we found a mobile phone on the wall, everything suggests the victims might have been taking a selfie, when they allowed the phone to fall, leaned over to grab it and fell,” he was quoted as saying.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told AAP it was providing consular assistance to “the family of an Australian who died in Portugal”.

It was unclear which of the pair is an Australian citizen.

“The department has been in contact with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office regarding the other person who died in the incident,” DFAT said in a statement on Wednesday.

Another newspaper, the Jornal de Notícias, said fishermen had discovered a “horror scene” when they came across the bodies about 6.30am.

“At first the fishermen thought the corpses, from far away, might be people sleeping on the beach,” the newspaper said. “Only when they got closer did they realise that it was a dead couple and they were shocked with what they saw.”