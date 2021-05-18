Selfie-Seeking Cyclist Suffers Humiliating Moment On Live TV

A bicyclist cruising past live TV cameras tried to snap a selfie.

But with one hand on her cellphone, one in the air and none on the handlebars... well... it didn’t exactly go according to plan.

The result was captured in the background of a live TV shot in which MSNBC’s Guad Venegas reported from Santa Monica, California, on how nurses were reacting to the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on wearing masks.

And this person almost needed a nurse herself: