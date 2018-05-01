Lord Kilclooney

A senior member of the House of Lords has sparked accusations of racism after he called Irish premier Leo Varadkar a “typical Indian”. Former Ulster Unionist MP and ardent Brexiteer Lord Kilclooney came under fire over his tweet, which suggested that Varadkar had displayed “poor manners” during a visit to Northern Ireland on Monday. Varadkar, whose mother is from Ireland and his father an Indian doctor, was born and bred in Dublin.

DUP: Varadkar's visit to Northern Ireland showed 'disrespect' https://t.co/luWmC4BCVR — BBC Newsline (@bbcnewsline) April 30, 2018

Typical Indian — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) April 30, 2018

PA Wire/PA Images Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Baroness Smith, Labour’s leader in the Lords and a former Northern Ireland minister, told HuffPost: “This is shocking. Such offensive comments could never be considered appropriate - on Twitter or anywhere else.” Former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Hain attacked Kilclooney’s remark as “racist” and said it underlined how thin were the arguments of those criticising the Irish government’s stance on Brexit and a hard border. One Cabinet minister also told HuffPost that the tweet was “truly appalling and unacceptable”. Downing Street said that Theresa May had not yet seen the remark, but stressed “the importance of anyone engaged in public debate being careful in the words they choose”. Lord Kilclooney, formerly John Taylor MP, told BBC News NI he rejected “false accusations of racism”. He also said that he did not intend to withdraw the tweet.

All of that confirms he is a 100 per cent Irish Citizen but he has said himself that he is half Indian and in my opinion only full Irish have an understanding of politics in this island - not even the English understand! — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) May 1, 2018

I am certainly no racist and in particular have an admiration for Indians.a member of the British/Indian APPG only yesterday I had a reply from 10 Downing St asking for a relaxation of visas for Indians. My point was that the PM had upset Unionists more than Irish PMs had! — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) April 30, 2018

He also stressed that he felt that Varadkar had been ‘provocative’ in staging his trip to Northern Ireland without consulting local politicians, even though the Northern Ireland Office had been informed. Alliance Party leader Naomi Long described the tweet as a “racist slur”, adding it was “insulting of not only the Taoiseach and the Irish people, but of Indian people too.”

Lord Kilclooney's tweet is a racial slur, insulting of not only the Taoiseach and the Irish people, but of Indian people, too. There is no explaining this one away like last time.



The HoL needs to address his conduct: it is deliberate, calculated disrespect. — Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) April 30, 2018

Lords Speaker Lord Fowler was also facing calls to reprimand the 80-year-old peer, with Irish Senator, Sinn Fein’s Niall O’Donnghaile demanding action.

Cross-party condemnation of Kilclooney remarks in the #Seanad this afternoon. I’ve written to An Cathaoirleach asking that he convey our shared disgust to his counterpart in the British House of Lords. @sinnfeinireland — Niall Ó Donnghaile ⭕️ (@NiallSF) May 1, 2018

Others including SkyNews’ Faisal Islam ridiculed the tweet.

Wants his kids to be doctors? And overfeeds houseguests who are not hungry? https://t.co/Rk7MlMLTJ5 — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) May 1, 2018